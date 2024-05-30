Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Maravedís 1837 Ja "Denomination on obverse" (Spain, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 8 Maravedís
- Year 1837
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Jubia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1837 "Denomination on obverse" with mark Ja. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 294 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisor
Date October 17, 2020
Condition MS66 RD NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Silicua Coins
Date February 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
