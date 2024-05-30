Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Maravedís 1847 "Denomination on obverse" (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 8 Maravedís 1847 "Denomination on obverse" - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 8 Maravedís 1847 "Denomination on obverse" - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 8 Maravedís
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1847 "Denomination on obverse". This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 90 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.

Spain 8 Maravedís 1847 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1847 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1847 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1847 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1847 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1847 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1847 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1847 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1847 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1847 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1847 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1847 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Jesús Vico - July 16, 2020
Seller Jesús Vico
Date July 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1847 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 2, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1847 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1847 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Cayón - October 18, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date October 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1847 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Cayón - July 18, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date July 18, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1847 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - February 6, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1847 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Jesús Vico - November 16, 2017
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 16, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1847 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1847 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1847 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1847 "Denomination on obverse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

