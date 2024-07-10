Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Maravedís 1858 Ba "Denomination on obverse" (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 8 Maravedís
- Year 1858
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (86)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1858 "Denomination on obverse" with mark Ba. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 56 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place November 10, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (25)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (2)
- Cayón (12)
- CNG (1)
- Herrero (4)
- HERVERA (12)
- ibercoin (5)
- Jesús Vico (4)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Silicua Coins (2)
- Soler y Llach (14)
- Tauler & Fau (4)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
178 $
Price in auction currency 165 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
