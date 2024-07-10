Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Maravedís 1858 Ba "Denomination on obverse" (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 8 Maravedís 1858 Ba "Denomination on obverse" - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 8 Maravedís 1858 Ba "Denomination on obverse" - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 8 Maravedís
  • Year 1858
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (86)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1858 "Denomination on obverse" with mark Ba. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 56 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place November 10, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (25)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (2)
  • Cayón (12)
  • CNG (1)
  • Herrero (4)
  • HERVERA (12)
  • ibercoin (5)
  • Jesús Vico (4)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Silicua Coins (2)
  • Soler y Llach (14)
  • Tauler & Fau (4)
Spain 8 Maravedís 1858 Ba "Denomination on obverse" at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1858 Ba "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
178 $
Price in auction currency 165 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1858 Ba "Denomination on obverse" at auction Jesús Vico - March 7, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1858 Ba "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1858 Ba "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1858 Ba "Denomination on obverse" at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - December 15, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1858 Ba "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1858 Ba "Denomination on obverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1858 Ba "Denomination on obverse" at auction Cayón - October 10, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date October 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1858 Ba "Denomination on obverse" at auction Numismática Leilões - September 29, 2023
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1858 Ba "Denomination on obverse" at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 7, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1858 Ba "Denomination on obverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1858 Ba "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1858 Ba "Denomination on obverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - April 20, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1858 Ba "Denomination on obverse" at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1858 Ba "Denomination on obverse" at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1858 Ba "Denomination on obverse" at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1858 Ba "Denomination on obverse" at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1858 Ba "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1858 Ba "Denomination on obverse" at auction Cayón - July 27, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date July 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1858 Ba "Denomination on obverse" at auction Silicua Coins - May 20, 2020
Seller Silicua Coins
Date May 20, 2020
Condition F
Selling price

