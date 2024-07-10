8 Maravedís 1858 Ba "Denomination on obverse" (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1858 "Denomination on obverse" with mark Ba. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 56 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place November 10, 2016.

