Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

Coins of Spain 1858

Gold coins

Obverse 100 Reales 1858
Reverse 100 Reales 1858
100 Reales 1858 8-pointed star
Average price 410 $
Sales
0 67
Obverse 100 Reales 1858
Reverse 100 Reales 1858
100 Reales 1858 6-pointed star
Average price 520 $
Sales
0 85
Obverse 100 Reales 1858
Reverse 100 Reales 1858
100 Reales 1858 7-pointed star
Average price 490 $
Sales
0 59

Silver coins

Obverse 20 Reales 1858
Reverse 20 Reales 1858
20 Reales 1858 6-pointed star
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 267
Obverse 20 Reales 1858
Reverse 20 Reales 1858
20 Reales 1858 7-pointed star
Average price 450 $
Sales
0 113
Obverse 10 Reales 1858
Reverse 10 Reales 1858
10 Reales 1858 6-pointed star
Average price 190 $
Sales
0 43
Obverse 10 Reales 1858
Reverse 10 Reales 1858
10 Reales 1858 7-pointed star
Average price 190 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse 4 Reales 1858
Reverse 4 Reales 1858
4 Reales 1858 6-pointed star
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 102
Obverse 4 Reales 1858
Reverse 4 Reales 1858
4 Reales 1858 7-pointed star
Average price 230 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse 4 Reales 1858
Reverse 4 Reales 1858
4 Reales 1858 8-pointed star
Average price 430 $
Sales
0 19
Obverse 2 Reales 1858
Reverse 2 Reales 1858
2 Reales 1858 7-pointed star
Average price 160 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 2 Reales 1858
Reverse 2 Reales 1858
2 Reales 1858 8-pointed star
Average price 760 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse 1 Real 1858
Reverse 1 Real 1858
1 Real 1858 7-pointed star
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 51
Obverse 1 Real 1858
Reverse 1 Real 1858
1 Real 1858 8-pointed star
Average price 30 $
Sales
0 29

Copper coins

Obverse 8 Maravedís 1858 Ba Denomination on obverse
Reverse 8 Maravedís 1858 Ba Denomination on obverse
8 Maravedís 1858 Ba Denomination on obverse
Average price 90 $
Sales
0 86
Obverse 2 Maravedís 1858 B
Reverse 2 Maravedís 1858 B
2 Maravedís 1858 B
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 104
Obverse 25 Céntimos de real 1858
Reverse 25 Céntimos de real 1858
25 Céntimos de real 1858
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 46
Obverse 10 Céntimos de real 1858
Reverse 10 Céntimos de real 1858
10 Céntimos de real 1858
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 76
Obverse 5 Céntimos de real 1858
Reverse 5 Céntimos de real 1858
5 Céntimos de real 1858
Average price 75 $
Sales
0 26
