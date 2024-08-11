Catalog
Home
Catalog
Spain
1858
Spain
Period:
1746-1939
1746-1939
Ferdinand VI
1746-1759
Charles III
1759-1788
Charles IV
1788-1808
Joseph Bonaparte
1808-1813
Ferdinand VII
1808-1833
Isabella II
1833-1868
Provisional Government
1868-1874
Amadeo I
1871-1873
Alfonso XII
1874-1885
Alfonso XIII
1886-1931
II Republic
1931-1939
Home
Catalog
Spain
1858
Coins of Spain 1858
Select a category
All
Gold
Silver
Copper
Gold coins
100 Reales 1858
8-pointed star
Average price
410 $
Sales
0
67
100 Reales 1858
6-pointed star
Average price
520 $
Sales
0
85
100 Reales 1858
7-pointed star
Average price
490 $
Sales
0
59
Silver coins
20 Reales 1858
6-pointed star
Average price
150 $
Sales
0
267
20 Reales 1858
7-pointed star
Average price
450 $
Sales
0
113
10 Reales 1858
6-pointed star
Average price
190 $
Sales
0
43
10 Reales 1858
7-pointed star
Average price
190 $
Sales
0
11
4 Reales 1858
6-pointed star
Average price
110 $
Sales
0
102
4 Reales 1858
7-pointed star
Average price
230 $
Sales
0
12
4 Reales 1858
8-pointed star
Average price
430 $
Sales
0
19
2 Reales 1858
7-pointed star
Average price
160 $
Sales
0
4
2 Reales 1858
8-pointed star
Average price
760 $
Sales
0
5
1 Real 1858
7-pointed star
Average price
130 $
Sales
0
51
1 Real 1858
8-pointed star
Average price
30 $
Sales
0
29
Copper coins
8 Maravedís 1858 Ba Denomination on obverse
Average price
90 $
Sales
0
86
2 Maravedís 1858 B
Average price
35 $
Sales
0
104
25 Céntimos de real 1858
Average price
130 $
Sales
0
46
10 Céntimos de real 1858
Average price
40 $
Sales
0
76
5 Céntimos de real 1858
Average price
75 $
Sales
0
26
Best offers
Katz Auction
Auction
Aug 11, 2024
Pesek Auctions
Auction
Sep 23, 2024
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction
Aug 24, 2024
Spain
Period
1746-1939
Category
Close
???
Spain
Period
1746-1939
Ferdinand VI
1746-1759
Charles III
1759-1788
Charles IV
1788-1808
Joseph Bonaparte
1808-1813
Ferdinand VII
1808-1833
Isabella II
1833-1868
Provisional Government
1868-1874
Amadeo I
1871-1873
Alfonso XII
1874-1885
Alfonso XIII
1886-1931
II Republic
1931-1939
