4 Reales 1858. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1858 . 7-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 411 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place March 14, 2024.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (2) VF (5) F (3) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) Service NGC (1)