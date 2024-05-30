Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Reales 1858. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 7-pointed star
Photo by: ibercoin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1736 oz) 5,4 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1858
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1858 . 7-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 411 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place March 14, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (5)
- Cayón (3)
- ibercoin (2)
- Numisor (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
432 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1533 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisor
Date November 15, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date September 26, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date January 30, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Reales 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search