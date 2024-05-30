Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Reales 1858. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 7-pointed star

Obverse 4 Reales 1858 7-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 4 Reales 1858 7-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: ibercoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1736 oz) 5,4 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 4 Reales
  • Year 1858
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1858 . 7-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 411 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place March 14, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (5)
  • Cayón (3)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Spain 4 Reales 1858 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
432 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1858 at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1533 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1858 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1858 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1858 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1858 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1858 at auction Numisor - November 15, 2019
Seller Numisor
Date November 15, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1858 at auction ibercoin - September 26, 2019
Seller ibercoin
Date September 26, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1858 at auction ibercoin - January 30, 2019
Seller ibercoin
Date January 30, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1858 at auction Cayón - October 25, 2017
Seller Cayón
Date October 25, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1858 at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1858 at auction Cayón - October 30, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date October 30, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Reales 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Isabella II Coins of Spain in 1858 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 4 Reales Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search