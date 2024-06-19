Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
20 Reales 1858. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 7-pointed star
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 26 g
- Pure silver (0,7523 oz) 23,4 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 20 Reales
- Year 1858
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (113) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1858 . 7-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34303 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 5,500. Bidding took place August 26, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (34)
- Cayón (9)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (22)
- ibercoin (4)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Künker (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Soler y Llach (25)
- Stack's (3)
- Tauler & Fau (8)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
193 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
432 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 21, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 27, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 23, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date October 14, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Reales 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
