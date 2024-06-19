20 Reales 1858. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1858 . 7-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34303 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 5,500. Bidding took place August 26, 2022.

