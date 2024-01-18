Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
5 Céntimos de real 1858 (Spain, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 5 Céntimos de real
- Year 1858
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Céntimos de real 1858 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1036 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place October 23, 2013.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date September 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 7, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 7, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Céntimos de real 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
