Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

5 Céntimos de real 1858 (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 5 Céntimos de real 1858 - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 5 Céntimos de real 1858 - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 5 Céntimos de real
  • Year 1858
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Céntimos de real 1858 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1036 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place October 23, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (10)
  • Cayón (4)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Jesús Vico (3)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (4)
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1858 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1858 at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1858 at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1858 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1858 at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1858 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1858 at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1858 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 2, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1858 at auction Jesús Vico - November 7, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1858 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 6, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1858 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 6, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1858 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1858 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 15, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1858 at auction Jesús Vico - September 18, 2017
Seller Jesús Vico
Date September 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1858 at auction Jesús Vico - June 7, 2017
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 7, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1858 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1858 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1858 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1858 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 23, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1858 at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 7, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 7, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1858 at auction HERVERA - February 28, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1858 at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2012
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Céntimos de real 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Isabella II Coins of Spain in 1858 All Spanish coins Spanish copper coins Spanish coins 5 Céntimos de real Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search