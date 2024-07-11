Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
20 Reales 1858. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 6-pointed star
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 26 g
- Pure silver (0,7523 oz) 23,4 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 20 Reales
- Year 1858
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (267) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1858 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3791 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 96,000. Bidding took place April 16, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
151 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
