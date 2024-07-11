20 Reales 1858. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1858 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3791 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 96,000. Bidding took place April 16, 2022.

