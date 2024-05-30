Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Reales 1858. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 6-pointed star

Obverse 4 Reales 1858 6-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 4 Reales 1858 6-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1736 oz) 5,4 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 4 Reales
  • Year 1858
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (102) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1858 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4633 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place October 7, 2014.

Spain 4 Reales 1858 at auction NOONANS - June 20, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 40 GBP
Spain 4 Reales 1858 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1858 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1858 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1858 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1858 at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1858 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1858 at auction Stack's - September 14, 2023
Spain 4 Reales 1858 at auction Stack's - September 14, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date September 14, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1858 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 22, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1858 at auction Numisor - April 25, 2023
Seller Numisor
Date April 25, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1858 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1858 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1858 at auction Monedalia.es - March 1, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1858 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1858 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1858 at auction ibercoin - November 29, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1858 at auction Silicua Coins - October 28, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date October 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1858 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1858 at auction Jesús Vico - October 4, 2022
Seller Jesús Vico
Date October 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1858 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1858 at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
