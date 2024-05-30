Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Reales 1858. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 6-pointed star
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1736 oz) 5,4 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1858
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1858 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4633 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place October 7, 2014.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Reales 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
