Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Reales 1858. 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 8-pointed star

Obverse 4 Reales 1858 8-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 4 Reales 1858 8-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1736 oz) 5,4 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 4 Reales
  • Year 1858
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1858 . 8-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 88104 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place April 9, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (4)
  • BAC (7)
  • Cayón (1)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • Matos, Esteves & Pacheco (1)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
Spain 4 Reales 1858 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
756 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1858 at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
Seller BAC
Date November 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1858 at auction BAC - June 8, 2022
Seller BAC
Date June 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1858 at auction BAC - March 2, 2022
Seller BAC
Date March 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1858 at auction BAC - September 8, 2021
Seller BAC
Date September 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1858 at auction Matos, Esteves & Pacheco - July 1, 2021
Seller Matos, Esteves & Pacheco
Date July 1, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1858 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1858 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1858 at auction BAC - March 17, 2021
Seller BAC
Date March 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1858 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1858 at auction BAC - September 8, 2020
Seller BAC
Date September 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1858 at auction BAC - February 27, 2020
Seller BAC
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1858 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1858 at auction HERVERA - February 27, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1858 at auction HERVERA - February 27, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1858 at auction Soler y Llach - February 26, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 26, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1858 at auction Soler y Llach - February 26, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 26, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1858 at auction HERVERA - October 29, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date October 29, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1858 at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2013
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Reales 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Isabella II Coins of Spain in 1858 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 4 Reales Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search