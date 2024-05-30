Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Reales 1858. 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 8-pointed star
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1736 oz) 5,4 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1858
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1858 . 8-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 88104 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place April 9, 2021.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
756 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Seller Matos, Esteves & Pacheco
Date July 1, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
