Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Maravedís 1858 B (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 2 Maravedís
- Year 1858
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (104)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1858 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place May 30, 2024.
Сondition
- All companies
- Al Sur del Mundo (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (39)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (2)
- Cayón (16)
- CoinsNB (2)
- HERVERA (10)
- ibercoin (8)
- Jesús Vico (4)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Silicua Coins (2)
- Soler y Llach (11)
- Tauler & Fau (8)
Seller Al Sur del Mundo
Date June 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Maravedís 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search