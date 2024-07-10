Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Maravedís 1858 B (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 2 Maravedís 1858 B - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 2 Maravedís 1858 B - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 2 Maravedís
  • Year 1858
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (104)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1858 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place May 30, 2024.

Spain 2 Maravedís 1858 B at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Spain 2 Maravedís 1858 B at auction Al Sur del Mundo - June 7, 2024
Seller Al Sur del Mundo
Date June 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 USD
Spain 2 Maravedís 1858 B at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1858 B at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1858 B at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1858 B at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1858 B at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Spain 2 Maravedís 1858 B at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 7, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1858 B at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1858 B at auction Monedalia.es - March 1, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1858 B at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 24, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1858 B at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1858 B at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1858 B at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1858 B at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1858 B at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1858 B at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1858 B at auction Cayón - October 26, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date October 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1858 B at auction Cayón - October 26, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date October 26, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1858 B at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1858 B at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
