2 Maravedís 1858 B (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1858 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place May 30, 2024.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (3) XF (26) VF (68) F (5) No grade (1)

Seller All companies

Al Sur del Mundo (1)

Aureo & Calicó (39)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (2)

Cayón (16)

CoinsNB (2)

HERVERA (10)

ibercoin (8)

Jesús Vico (4)

Monedalia.es (1)

Silicua Coins (2)

Soler y Llach (11)

Tauler & Fau (8)