100 Reales 1858. 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 8-pointed star
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 8,5 g
- Pure gold (0,246 oz) 7,65 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 100 Reales
- Year 1858
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 100 Reales 1858 . 8-pointed star. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 625 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place April 29, 2008.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
537 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
551 $
Price in auction currency 510 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 12, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date January 22, 2018
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
