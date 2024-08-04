Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

100 Reales 1858. 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 8-pointed star

Obverse 100 Reales 1858 8-pointed star - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 100 Reales 1858 8-pointed star - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 8,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,246 oz) 7,65 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 100 Reales
  • Year 1858
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (67) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 100 Reales 1858 . 8-pointed star. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 625 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place April 29, 2008.

Spain 100 Reales 1858 at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
537 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Spain 100 Reales 1858 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
551 $
Price in auction currency 510 EUR
Spain 100 Reales 1858 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Reales 1858 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Reales 1858 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Reales 1858 at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Reales 1858 at auction Soler y Llach - October 26, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Reales 1858 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Reales 1858 at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Reales 1858 at auction London Coins - June 6, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 100 Reales 1858 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Reales 1858 at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Reales 1858 at auction Cayón - June 23, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date June 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Reales 1858 at auction Heritage - March 12, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date March 12, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Reales 1858 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Reales 1858 at auction Tauler & Fau - June 18, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Reales 1858 at auction Jesús Vico - June 6, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Reales 1858 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Reales 1858 at auction Auction World - January 22, 2018
Seller Auction World
Date January 22, 2018
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Reales 1858 at auction Heritage - January 17, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Reales 1858 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Reales 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

