100 Reales 1858. 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 100 Reales 1858 . 8-pointed star. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 625 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place April 29, 2008.

