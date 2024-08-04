Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

100 Reales 1858. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 7-pointed star

Obverse 100 Reales 1858 7-pointed star - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 100 Reales 1858 7-pointed star - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 8,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,246 oz) 7,65 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 100 Reales
  • Year 1858
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 100 Reales 1858 . 7-pointed star. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 622 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place May 30, 2024.

Spain 100 Reales 1858 at auction CoinsNB - June 15, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
557 $
Price in auction currency 520 EUR
Spain 100 Reales 1858 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
702 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Spain 100 Reales 1858 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1858 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1858 at auction Jesús Vico - June 8, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1858 at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1858 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1858 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1858 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1858 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1858 at auction London Coins - March 5, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1858 at auction Jesús Vico - December 14, 2021
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1858 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1858 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1858 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 2, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1858 at auction Cayón - June 23, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date June 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1858 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 100 Reales 1858 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1858 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1858 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1858 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

