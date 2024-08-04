Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
100 Reales 1858. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 7-pointed star
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 8,5 g
- Pure gold (0,246 oz) 7,65 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 100 Reales
- Year 1858
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 100 Reales 1858 . 7-pointed star. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 622 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place May 30, 2024.
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
557 $
Price in auction currency 520 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
702 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
