Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

10 Reales 1858. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 7-pointed star

Obverse 10 Reales 1858 7-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 10 Reales 1858 7-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 13 g
  • Pure silver (0,3762 oz) 11,7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 10 Reales
  • Year 1858
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Reales 1858 . 7-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 395 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place November 10, 2016.

Spain 10 Reales 1858 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
238 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Spain 10 Reales 1858 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Spain 10 Reales 1858 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 10 Reales 1858 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 10 Reales 1858 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 10 Reales 1858 at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 10 Reales 1858 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 10 Reales 1858 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 10 Reales 1858 at auction ibercoin - June 25, 2014
Seller ibercoin
Date June 25, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 10 Reales 1858 at auction ibercoin - June 26, 2013
Seller ibercoin
Date June 26, 2013
Condition XF
Spain 10 Reales 1858 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
