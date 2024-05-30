10 Reales 1858. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Reales 1858 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1672 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 870. Bidding took place September 15, 2011.

