Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

10 Reales 1858. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 6-pointed star

Obverse 10 Reales 1858 6-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 10 Reales 1858 6-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 13 g
  • Pure silver (0,3762 oz) 11,7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 10 Reales
  • Year 1858
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Reales 1858 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1672 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 870. Bidding took place September 15, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (18)
  • Cayón (7)
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
  • Soler y Llach (5)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
Spain 10 Reales 1858 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
346 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Spain 10 Reales 1858 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Spain 10 Reales 1858 at auction cgb.fr - April 25, 2023
Seller cgb.fr
Date April 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1858 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1858 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1858 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1858 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1858 at auction ibercoin - April 28, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date April 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1858 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1858 at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1858 at auction Silicua Coins - December 4, 2019
Seller Silicua Coins
Date December 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1858 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 10 Reales 1858 at auction Cayón - July 18, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date July 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1858 at auction HERVERA - May 9, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date May 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1858 at auction Soler y Llach - May 8, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1858 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1858 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 29, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1858 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1858 at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 8, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1858 at auction HERVERA - February 22, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1858 at auction Soler y Llach - February 21, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

