10 Reales 1858. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 6-pointed star
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 13 g
- Pure silver (0,3762 oz) 11,7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 10 Reales
- Year 1858
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Reales 1858 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1672 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 870. Bidding took place September 15, 2011.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
346 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date April 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Silicua Coins
Date December 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
