Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

100 Reales 1858. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 6-pointed star

Obverse 100 Reales 1858 6-pointed star - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 100 Reales 1858 6-pointed star - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 8,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,246 oz) 7,65 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 100 Reales
  • Year 1858
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (85) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 100 Reales 1858 . 6-pointed star. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62581 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 840. Bidding took place September 8, 2021.

Spain 100 Reales 1858 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
702 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Spain 100 Reales 1858 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
521 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Spain 100 Reales 1858 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1858 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1858 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1858 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1858 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1858 at auction Silicua Coins - August 26, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date August 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1858 at auction Silicua Coins - May 27, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date May 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1858 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1858 at auction Heritage - September 9, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1858 at auction Cayón - April 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1858 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1858 at auction Tauler & Fau - November 10, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 10, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1858 at auction Cayón - June 23, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date June 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1858 at auction Cayón - June 23, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date June 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1858 at auction Cayón - November 15, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date November 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1858 at auction Cayón - November 15, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date November 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1858 at auction Cayón - November 15, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date November 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1858 at auction Cayón - November 15, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date November 15, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 100 Reales 1858 at auction Cayón - November 15, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date November 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

