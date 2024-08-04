100 Reales 1858. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 100 Reales 1858 . 6-pointed star. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62581 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 840. Bidding took place September 8, 2021.

Сondition UNC (9) AU (11) XF (54) VF (11) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) Service NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (27)

Cayón (23)

Heritage (1)

Herrero (4)

HERVERA (10)

ibercoin (2)

Künker (1)

Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)

Rauch (1)

Silicua Coins (2)

Soler y Llach (10)

Tauler & Fau (3)