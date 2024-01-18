1 Real 1858. 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1858 . 8-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2524 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 65. Bidding took place May 16, 2012.

