1 Real 1858. 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 8-pointed star
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 1 Real
- Year 1858
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1858 . 8-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2524 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 65. Bidding took place May 16, 2012.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date December 27, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 6, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date September 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date September 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date October 22, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date February 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date October 22, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
