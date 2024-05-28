Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
25 Céntimos de real 1858 (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 25 Céntimos de real
- Year 1858
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 25 Céntimos de real 1858 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 902 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place January 31, 2023.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Silicua Coins
Date September 24, 2021
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 16, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
