Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

25 Céntimos de real 1858 (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 25 Céntimos de real 1858 - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 25 Céntimos de real 1858 - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 25 Céntimos de real
  • Year 1858
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 25 Céntimos de real 1858 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 902 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place January 31, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (13)
  • Cayón (8)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • ibercoin (4)
  • Jesús Vico (3)
  • Silicua Coins (4)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (8)
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1858 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1858 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1858 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1858 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1858 at auction Tauler & Fau - June 28, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1858 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1858 at auction Jesús Vico - October 14, 2021
Seller Jesús Vico
Date October 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1858 at auction Silicua Coins - September 24, 2021
Seller Silicua Coins
Date September 24, 2021
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1858 at auction Stephen Album - August 16, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 16, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1858 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1858 at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1858 at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1858 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1858 at auction Silicua Coins - September 29, 2020
Seller Silicua Coins
Date September 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1858 at auction ibercoin - July 15, 2020
Seller ibercoin
Date July 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1858 at auction Silicua Coins - May 20, 2020
Seller Silicua Coins
Date May 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1858 at auction Silicua Coins - February 4, 2020
Seller Silicua Coins
Date February 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1858 at auction Jesús Vico - April 2, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 2, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1858 at auction HERVERA - March 1, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date March 1, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1858 at auction Soler y Llach - February 28, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1858 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 6, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition MS63 RB NN Coins
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

