Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

10 Céntimos de real 1858 (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 10 Céntimos de real 1858 - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 10 Céntimos de real 1858 - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 10 Céntimos de real
  • Year 1858
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (76)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Céntimos de real 1858 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1772 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place October 18, 2022.

Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1858 at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1858 at auction CoinsNB - February 24, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 17 EUR
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1858 at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1858 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1858 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1858 at auction ibercoin - November 29, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1858 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1858 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1858 at auction ibercoin - July 14, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date July 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1858 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1858 at auction Jesús Vico - December 14, 2021
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 14, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1858 at auction Jesús Vico - May 31, 2021
Seller Jesús Vico
Date May 31, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1858 at auction Jesús Vico - May 31, 2021
Seller Jesús Vico
Date May 31, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1858 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1858 at auction ibercoin - March 30, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date March 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1858 at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 16, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1858 at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1858 at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1858 at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1858 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 10 Céntimos de real 1858 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Céntimos de real 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

