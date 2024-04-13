Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
10 Céntimos de real 1858 (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 10 Céntimos de real
- Year 1858
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (76)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Céntimos de real 1858 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1772 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place October 18, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (21)
- Cayón (6)
- CoinsNB (3)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Herrero (2)
- HERVERA (12)
- ibercoin (6)
- Jesús Vico (8)
- Soler y Llach (13)
- Tauler & Fau (4)
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 17 EUR
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 14, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date May 31, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date May 31, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Céntimos de real 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search