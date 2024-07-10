Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Maravedís 1843 "Denomination on obverse" (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 8 Maravedís 1843 "Denomination on obverse" - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 8 Maravedís 1843 "Denomination on obverse" - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Jesús Vico

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 8 Maravedís
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (101) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1843 "Denomination on obverse". This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 300 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.

Spain 8 Maravedís 1843 "Denomination on obverse" at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1843 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1843 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1843 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1843 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1843 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1843 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1843 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1843 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1843 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1843 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - July 4, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1843 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1843 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1843 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1843 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1843 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Numismática Leilões - January 23, 2023
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date January 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1843 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1843 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1843 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Soler y Llach - October 26, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1843 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1843 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Spain 8 Maravedís 1843 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1843 "Denomination on obverse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

