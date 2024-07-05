Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Maravedís 1837 PP "Denomination on obverse" (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 12,5 g
- Diameter 29 mm
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 8 Maravedís
- Year 1837
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Pamplona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (110) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1837 "Denomination on obverse" with mark PP. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Pamplona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 413 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place June 15, 2014.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (26)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (2)
- Cayón (18)
- CoinsNB (1)
- HERVERA (15)
- ibercoin (7)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
- Silicua Coins (1)
- Soler y Llach (18)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (11)
- Teutoburger (2)
- WAG (5)
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date October 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Silicua Coins
Date January 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1837 "Denomination on obverse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search