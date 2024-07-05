8 Maravedís 1837 PP "Denomination on obverse" (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1837 "Denomination on obverse" with mark PP. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Pamplona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 413 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place June 15, 2014.

