Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Maravedís 1837 PP "Denomination on obverse" (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 8 Maravedís 1837 PP "Denomination on obverse" - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 8 Maravedís 1837 PP "Denomination on obverse" - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 12,5 g
  • Diameter 29 mm

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 8 Maravedís
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Pamplona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (110) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1837 "Denomination on obverse" with mark PP. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Pamplona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 413 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place June 15, 2014.

Сondition
Spain 8 Maravedís 1837 PP "Denomination on obverse" at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 5, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1837 PP "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1837 PP "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1837 PP "Denomination on obverse" at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1837 PP "Denomination on obverse" at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1837 PP "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1837 PP "Denomination on obverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - October 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1837 PP "Denomination on obverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1837 PP "Denomination on obverse" at auction WAG - January 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1837 PP "Denomination on obverse" at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - October 21, 2022
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date October 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1837 PP "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1837 PP "Denomination on obverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1837 PP "Denomination on obverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - June 28, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1837 PP "Denomination on obverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - February 22, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1837 PP "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1837 PP "Denomination on obverse" at auction Silicua Coins - January 28, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date January 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1837 PP "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1837 PP "Denomination on obverse" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 28, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1837 PP "Denomination on obverse" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 19, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1837 PP "Denomination on obverse" at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1837 PP "Denomination on obverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - March 16, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1837 "Denomination on obverse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

