Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Maravedís 1836 Ja "Denomination on obverse" (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 8 Maravedís 1836 Ja "Denomination on obverse" - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 8 Maravedís 1836 Ja "Denomination on obverse" - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 8 Maravedís
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Jubia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1836 "Denomination on obverse" with mark Ja. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 60 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.

  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (7)
  • Cayón (2)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 8 Maravedís 1836 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
324 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1836 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1836 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1836 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1836 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1836 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - October 15, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1836 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1836 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1836 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction HERVERA - February 27, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1836 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Soler y Llach - February 26, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 26, 2014
Condition VF
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1836 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction HERVERA - December 18, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1836 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Soler y Llach - December 17, 2012
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1836 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2012
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 30, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1836 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1836 "Denomination on obverse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

