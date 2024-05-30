8 Maravedís 1836 Ja "Denomination on obverse" (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1836 "Denomination on obverse" with mark Ja. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 60 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.

Сondition XF (5) VF (11)