Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Maravedís 1850 Ja "Denomination on obverse" (Spain, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 8 Maravedís
- Year 1850
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Jubia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1850 "Denomination on obverse" with mark Ja. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1424 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place October 12, 2023.
Seller Heritage
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
210 $
Price in auction currency 210 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
