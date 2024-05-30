8 Maravedís 1850 Ja "Denomination on obverse" (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1850 "Denomination on obverse" with mark Ja. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1424 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place October 12, 2023.

