8 Maravedís 1847 Ja "Denomination on obverse" (Spain, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 8 Maravedís
- Year 1847
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Jubia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1847 "Denomination on obverse" with mark Ja. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 726 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 185. Bidding took place February 22, 2011.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisor
Date April 25, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
