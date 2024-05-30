8 Maravedís 1847 Ja "Denomination on obverse" (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1847 "Denomination on obverse" with mark Ja. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 726 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 185. Bidding took place February 22, 2011.

