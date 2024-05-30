Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Maravedís 1850 "Denomination on obverse" (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 8 Maravedís 1850 "Denomination on obverse" - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 8 Maravedís 1850 "Denomination on obverse" - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 8 Maravedís
  • Year 1850
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1850 "Denomination on obverse". This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1893 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 340. Bidding took place September 18, 2013.

  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (12)
  • Cayón (4)
  • CNG (1)
  • ibercoin (4)
  • Jesús Vico (3)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (10)
Spain 8 Maravedís 1850 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 58 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1850 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1850 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1850 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - July 4, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1850 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1850 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1850 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1850 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1850 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - April 26, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1850 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Silicua Coins - January 28, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date January 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1850 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1850 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1850 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - June 22, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1850 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1850 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - February 2, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1850 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1850 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1850 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1850 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1850 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - February 6, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1850 "Denomination on obverse" at auction ibercoin - June 27, 2018
Seller ibercoin
Date June 27, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
