8 Maravedís 1850 "Denomination on obverse" (Spain, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 8 Maravedís
- Year 1850
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1850 "Denomination on obverse". This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1893 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 340. Bidding took place September 18, 2013.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 58 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Silicua Coins
Date January 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1850 "Denomination on obverse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
