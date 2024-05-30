8 Maravedís 1850 "Denomination on obverse" (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1850 "Denomination on obverse". This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1893 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 340. Bidding took place September 18, 2013.

Сondition AU (3) XF (20) VF (13) F (1) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (12)

Cayón (4)

CNG (1)

ibercoin (4)

Jesús Vico (3)

Silicua Coins (1)

Soler y Llach (2)

Tauler & Fau (10)