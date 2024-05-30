8 Maravedís 1835 DG "Denomination on reverse" (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1835 "Denomination on reverse" with mark DG. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 75 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.

