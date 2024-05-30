Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Maravedís 1835 DG "Denomination on reverse" (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 8 Maravedís 1835 DG "Denomination on reverse" - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 8 Maravedís 1835 DG "Denomination on reverse" - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 8 Maravedís
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1835 "Denomination on reverse" with mark DG. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 75 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (6)
  • Cayón (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
Spain 8 Maravedís 1835 DG "Denomination on reverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
2052 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1835 DG "Denomination on reverse" at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
2259 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1835 DG "Denomination on reverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - May 29, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1835 DG "Denomination on reverse" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2018
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1835 DG "Denomination on reverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - May 10, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 10, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1835 DG "Denomination on reverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1835 DG "Denomination on reverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1835 DG "Denomination on reverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1835 DG "Denomination on reverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 29, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 29, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1835 DG "Denomination on reverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1835 "Denomination on reverse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Isabella II Coins of Spain in 1835 All Spanish coins Spanish copper coins Spanish coins 8 Maravedís Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search