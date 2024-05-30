Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Maravedís 1835 DG "Denomination on reverse" (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 8 Maravedís
- Year 1835
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1835 "Denomination on reverse" with mark DG. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 75 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (6)
- Cayón (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
2052 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
2259 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 10, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 29, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
