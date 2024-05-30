Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Maravedís 1853 Ba "Denomination on obverse" (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 8 Maravedís
- Year 1853
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1853 "Denomination on obverse" with mark Ba. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 54 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.
Сondition
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
346 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
131 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date October 26, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
