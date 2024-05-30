8 Maravedís 1853 Ba "Denomination on obverse" (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1853 "Denomination on obverse" with mark Ba. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 54 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.

