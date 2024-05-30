Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Maravedís 1853 Ba "Denomination on obverse" (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 8 Maravedís 1853 Ba "Denomination on obverse" - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 8 Maravedís 1853 Ba "Denomination on obverse" - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 8 Maravedís
  • Year 1853
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1853 "Denomination on obverse" with mark Ba. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 54 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.

Spain 8 Maravedís 1853 Ba "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
346 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1853 Ba "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
131 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1853 Ba "Denomination on obverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1853 Ba "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1853 Ba "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1853 Ba "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1853 Ba "Denomination on obverse" at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1853 Ba "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1853 Ba "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1853 Ba "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1853 Ba "Denomination on obverse" at auction HERVERA - May 5, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date May 5, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1853 Ba "Denomination on obverse" at auction Soler y Llach - May 4, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 4, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1853 Ba "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1853 Ba "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1853 Ba "Denomination on obverse" at auction Herrero - May 7, 2015
Seller Herrero
Date May 7, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1853 Ba "Denomination on obverse" at auction HERVERA - February 27, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1853 Ba "Denomination on obverse" at auction Soler y Llach - February 26, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 26, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1853 Ba "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 25, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1853 Ba "Denomination on obverse" at auction HERVERA - October 26, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date October 26, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1853 Ba "Denomination on obverse" at auction Soler y Llach - October 24, 2011
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 24, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1853 Ba "Denomination on obverse" at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1853 Ba "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1853 "Denomination on obverse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

