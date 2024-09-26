Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

Coins of Spain 1853

Silver coins

Obverse 10 Reales 1853
Reverse 10 Reales 1853
10 Reales 1853 6-pointed star
Average price 160 $
Sales
0 155
Obverse 10 Reales 1853
Reverse 10 Reales 1853
10 Reales 1853 7-pointed star
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 61
Obverse 10 Reales 1853
Reverse 10 Reales 1853
10 Reales 1853 8-pointed star
Average price 140 $
Sales
0 58
Obverse 4 Reales 1853
Reverse 4 Reales 1853
4 Reales 1853 6-pointed star
Average price 95 $
Sales
0 34
Obverse 4 Reales 1853
Reverse 4 Reales 1853
4 Reales 1853 7-pointed star
Average price 140 $
Sales
0 54
Obverse 4 Reales 1853
Reverse 4 Reales 1853
4 Reales 1853 8-pointed star
Average price 280 $
Sales
1 52
Obverse 2 Reales 1853
Reverse 2 Reales 1853
2 Reales 1853 6-pointed star
Average price 200 $
Sales
0 13
Obverse 2 Reales 1853
Reverse 2 Reales 1853
2 Reales 1853 7-pointed star
Average price 55 $
Sales
0 67
Obverse 2 Reales 1853
Reverse 2 Reales 1853
2 Reales 1853 8-pointed star
Average price 120 $
Sales
0 75
Obverse 1 Real 1853
Reverse 1 Real 1853
1 Real 1853 6-pointed star
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 38
Obverse 1 Real 1853
Reverse 1 Real 1853
1 Real 1853 7-pointed star
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 128
Obverse 1 Real 1853
Reverse 1 Real 1853
1 Real 1853 8-pointed star
Average price 55 $
Sales
0 230

Copper coins

Obverse 1/2 Real 1853 With wreath
Reverse 1/2 Real 1853 With wreath
1/2 Real 1853 With wreath
Average price 230 $
Sales
0 29
Obverse 1/5 Real 1853
Reverse 1/5 Real 1853
1/5 Real 1853
Average price 340 $
Sales
0 151
Obverse 1/10 Real 1853
Reverse 1/10 Real 1853
1/10 Real 1853
Average price 45 $
Sales
0 137
Obverse 1/20 Real 1853
Reverse 1/20 Real 1853
1/20 Real 1853
Average price 85 $
Sales
0 124
Obverse 8 Maravedís 1853 Ba Denomination on obverse
Reverse 8 Maravedís 1853 Ba Denomination on obverse
8 Maravedís 1853 Ba Denomination on obverse
Average price 230 $
Sales
1 22
Obverse 4 Maravedís 1853 Ba
Reverse 4 Maravedís 1853 Ba
4 Maravedís 1853 Ba
Average price 5000 $
Sales
0 2
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search