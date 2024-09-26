Catalog
Home
Catalog
Spain
1853
Spain
Period:
1746-1939
1746-1939
Ferdinand VI
1746-1759
Charles III
1759-1788
Charles IV
1788-1808
Joseph Bonaparte
1808-1813
Ferdinand VII
1808-1833
Isabella II
1833-1868
Provisional Government
1868-1874
Amadeo I
1871-1873
Alfonso XII
1874-1885
Alfonso XIII
1886-1931
II Republic
1931-1939
Home
Catalog
Spain
1853
Coins of Spain 1853
Select a category
All
Silver
Copper
Silver coins
10 Reales 1853
6-pointed star
Average price
160 $
Sales
0
155
10 Reales 1853
7-pointed star
Average price
110 $
Sales
0
61
10 Reales 1853
8-pointed star
Average price
140 $
Sales
0
58
4 Reales 1853
6-pointed star
Average price
95 $
Sales
0
34
4 Reales 1853
7-pointed star
Average price
140 $
Sales
0
54
4 Reales 1853
8-pointed star
Average price
280 $
Sales
1
52
2 Reales 1853
6-pointed star
Average price
200 $
Sales
0
13
2 Reales 1853
7-pointed star
Average price
55 $
Sales
0
67
2 Reales 1853
8-pointed star
Average price
120 $
Sales
0
75
1 Real 1853
6-pointed star
Average price
40 $
Sales
0
38
1 Real 1853
7-pointed star
Average price
35 $
Sales
0
128
1 Real 1853
8-pointed star
Average price
55 $
Sales
0
230
Copper coins
1/2 Real 1853 With wreath
Average price
230 $
Sales
0
29
1/5 Real 1853
Average price
340 $
Sales
0
151
1/10 Real 1853
Average price
45 $
Sales
0
137
1/20 Real 1853
Average price
85 $
Sales
0
124
8 Maravedís 1853 Ba Denomination on obverse
Average price
230 $
Sales
1
22
4 Maravedís 1853 Ba
Average price
5000 $
Sales
0
2
Best offers
ibercoin
Auction
Sep 26, 2024
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction
Aug 4, 2024
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction
Aug 24, 2024
Spain
Period
1746-1939
???
Spain
Period
1746-1939
Ferdinand VI
1746-1759
Charles III
1759-1788
Charles IV
1788-1808
Joseph Bonaparte
1808-1813
Ferdinand VII
1808-1833
Isabella II
1833-1868
Provisional Government
1868-1874
Amadeo I
1871-1873
Alfonso XII
1874-1885
Alfonso XIII
1886-1931
II Republic
1931-1939
