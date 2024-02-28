1/5 Real 1853 (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/5 Real 1853 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1357 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place March 30, 2022.

