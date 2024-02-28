Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/5 Real 1853 (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 7 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 1/5 Real
- Year 1853
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/5 Real 1853 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1357 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place March 30, 2022.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 22, 2022
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
