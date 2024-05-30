Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Reales 1853. 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 8-pointed star

Obverse 4 Reales 1853 8-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 4 Reales 1853 8-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1736 oz) 5,4 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 4 Reales
  • Year 1853
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1853 . 8-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4141 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place January 21, 2011.

Spain 4 Reales 1853 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
184 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1853 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
324 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1853 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1853 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1853 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1853 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1853 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1853 at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1853 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1853 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1853 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1853 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1853 at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 12, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1853 at auction HERVERA - May 10, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date May 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1853 at auction Soler y Llach - May 9, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1853 at auction Cayón - December 28, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1853 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1853 at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 8, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1853 at auction Soler y Llach - October 26, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1853 at auction HERVERA - October 26, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date October 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1853 at auction HERVERA - September 19, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date September 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1853 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Reales 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

