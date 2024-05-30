4 Reales 1853. 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1853 . 8-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4141 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place January 21, 2011.

