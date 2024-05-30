Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Reales 1853. 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 8-pointed star
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1736 oz) 5,4 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1853
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1853 . 8-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4141 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place January 21, 2011.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
184 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
324 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date October 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
