Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Reales 1853. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 7-pointed star

Obverse 4 Reales 1853 7-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 4 Reales 1853 7-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1736 oz) 5,4 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 4 Reales
  • Year 1853
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1853 . 7-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34788 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 660. Bidding took place January 21, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (17)
  • Aurora Numismatica (1)
  • Cayón (7)
  • CoinsNB (2)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Herrero (2)
  • HERVERA (4)
  • ibercoin (5)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
  • Soler y Llach (5)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
Spain 4 Reales 1853 at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1853 at auction Cayón - May 22, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date May 22, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1853 at auction Heritage - February 22, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 22, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1853 at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1853 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1853 at auction Nomisma - September 3, 2023
Seller Nomisma
Date September 3, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1853 at auction Jesús Vico - June 8, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1853 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 22, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1853 at auction Aurora Numismatica - March 10, 2023
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date March 10, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1853 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1853 at auction Auction World - July 17, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1853 at auction CoinsNB - June 25, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 25, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1853 at auction Stack's - October 14, 2021
Spain 4 Reales 1853 at auction Stack's - October 14, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date October 14, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1853 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1853 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1853 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 2, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1853 at auction Heritage - January 21, 2020
Spain 4 Reales 1853 at auction Heritage - January 21, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2020
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1853 at auction Silicua Coins - December 4, 2019
Seller Silicua Coins
Date December 4, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1853 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1853 at auction Tauler & Fau - July 9, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 9, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1853 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 9, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 9, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Reales 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Isabella II Coins of Spain in 1853 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 4 Reales Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search