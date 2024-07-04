10 Reales 1853. 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Reales 1853 . 8-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 548 sold at the Varesi auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place April 24, 2018.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (12) XF (20) VF (21) F (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (3) AU58 (2) AU55 (1) Service NGC (1) PCGS (5) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

Auction World (2)

Aureo & Calicó (21)

Cayón (6)

cgb.fr (2)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

Heritage (5)

HERVERA (3)

ibercoin (3)

Jesús Vico (2)

Naumann (1)

Numismática Leilões (1)

Rio de la Plata (1)

Soler y Llach (6)

Tauler & Fau (2)

Varesi (1)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)