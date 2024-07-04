Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

10 Reales 1853. 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 8-pointed star

Obverse 10 Reales 1853 8-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 10 Reales 1853 8-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 13 g
  • Pure silver (0,3762 oz) 11,7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 10 Reales
  • Year 1853
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (58) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Reales 1853 . 8-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 548 sold at the Varesi auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place April 24, 2018.

Spain 10 Reales 1853 at auction Heritage - July 4, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 4, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 119 USD
Spain 10 Reales 1853 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
324 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Spain 10 Reales 1853 at auction Rio de la Plata - March 15, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Reales 1853 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Reales 1853 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Reales 1853 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Reales 1853 at auction ibercoin - March 22, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Reales 1853 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Reales 1853 at auction Auction World - October 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Reales 1853 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Reales 1853 at auction cgb.fr - August 3, 2021
Seller cgb.fr
Date August 3, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Reales 1853 at auction cgb.fr - July 27, 2021
Seller cgb.fr
Date July 27, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Reales 1853 at auction Auction World - April 18, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date April 18, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Reales 1853 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Reales 1853 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Reales 1853 at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Reales 1853 at auction Tauler & Fau - September 22, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Reales 1853 at auction Jesús Vico - June 30, 2020
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Reales 1853 at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 13, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 13, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Reales 1853 at auction Numismática Leilões - October 21, 2019
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date October 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 10 Reales 1853 at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 8, 2019
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Reales 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

