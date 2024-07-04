Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
10 Reales 1853. 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 8-pointed star
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 13 g
- Pure silver (0,3762 oz) 11,7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 10 Reales
- Year 1853
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (58) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Reales 1853 . 8-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 548 sold at the Varesi auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place April 24, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (2)
- Aureo & Calicó (21)
- Cayón (6)
- cgb.fr (2)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Heritage (5)
- HERVERA (3)
- ibercoin (3)
- Jesús Vico (2)
- Naumann (1)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Soler y Llach (6)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
- Varesi (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
Seller Heritage
Date July 4, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 119 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
324 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date April 18, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 13, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date October 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Reales 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search