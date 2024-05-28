Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1853. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 7-pointed star

Obverse 2 Reales 1853 7-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 2 Reales 1853 7-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0868 oz) 2,7 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1853
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (67) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1853 . 7-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2513 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place April 25, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (19)
  • Cayón (8)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Herrero (5)
  • HERVERA (10)
  • ibercoin (4)
  • Katz (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Soler y Llach (10)
  • Tauler & Fau (8)
Spain 2 Reales 1853 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1853 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1853 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1853 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 12, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1853 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1853 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1853 at auction Tauler & Fau - June 28, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1853 at auction Cayón - May 20, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date May 20, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1853 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1853 at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1853 at auction ibercoin - November 11, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1853 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1853 at auction Coinhouse - October 3, 2021
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1853 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1853 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1853 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1853 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1853 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1853 at auction Numismática Leilões - October 21, 2019
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date October 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1853 at auction HERVERA - May 10, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date May 10, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1853 at auction Soler y Llach - May 9, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 9, 2019
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reales 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

