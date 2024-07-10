Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
10 Reales 1853. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 7-pointed star
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 13 g
- Pure silver (0,3762 oz) 11,7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 10 Reales
- Year 1853
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Reales 1853 . 7-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1228 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place October 17, 2019.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
217 $
Price in auction currency 201 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date October 14, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 30, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
