Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

10 Reales 1853. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 7-pointed star

Obverse 10 Reales 1853 7-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 10 Reales 1853 7-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 13 g
  • Pure silver (0,3762 oz) 11,7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 10 Reales
  • Year 1853
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Reales 1853 . 7-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1228 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place October 17, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (16)
  • Cayón (9)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (10)
  • ibercoin (5)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Soler y Llach (13)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (5)
Spain 10 Reales 1853 at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Spain 10 Reales 1853 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
217 $
Price in auction currency 201 EUR
Spain 10 Reales 1853 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1853 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1853 at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1853 at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1853 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1853 at auction Stack's - October 14, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date October 14, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1853 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 20, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1853 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1853 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1853 at auction HERVERA - May 10, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date May 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1853 at auction Soler y Llach - May 9, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1853 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 10 Reales 1853 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1853 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 29, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1853 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1853 at auction Tauler & Fau - November 30, 2017
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 30, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1853 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 17, 2017
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1853 at auction HERVERA - May 4, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date May 4, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1853 at auction HERVERA - May 4, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date May 4, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

