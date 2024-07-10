10 Reales 1853. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Reales 1853 . 7-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1228 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place October 17, 2019.

