4 Maravedís 1853 Ba (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 4 Maravedís
- Year 1853
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1853 with mark Ba. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 88002 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 4,250. Bidding took place April 9, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (1)
