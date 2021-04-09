4 Maravedís 1853 Ba (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1853 with mark Ba. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 88002 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 4,250. Bidding took place April 9, 2021.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1)