1/2 Real 1853 "With wreath" (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 1/2 Real
- Year 1853
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1853 "With wreath". This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 318 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1188 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
