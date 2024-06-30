Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Real 1853 "With wreath" (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 1/2 Real 1853 "With wreath" - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 1/2 Real 1853 "With wreath" - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 1/2 Real
  • Year 1853
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1853 "With wreath". This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 318 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.

Spain 1/2 Real 1853 "With wreath" at auction CoinsNB - June 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1853 "With wreath" at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1188 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1853 "With wreath" at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1853 "With wreath" at auction Tauler & Fau - July 4, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1853 "With wreath" at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1853 "With wreath" at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1853 "With wreath" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1853 "With wreath" at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1853 "With wreath" at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1853 "With wreath" at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1853 "With wreath" at auction ibercoin - April 7, 2020
Seller ibercoin
Date April 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1853 "With wreath" at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 10, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1853 "With wreath" at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1853 "With wreath" at auction Jesús Vico - March 7, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1853 "With wreath" at auction Tauler & Fau - February 6, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1853 "With wreath" at auction Tauler & Fau - October 15, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1853 "With wreath" at auction Cayón - June 12, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date June 12, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1853 "With wreath" at auction Cayón - June 12, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1853 "With wreath" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1853 "With wreath" at auction HERVERA - October 18, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date October 18, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1853 "With wreath" at auction Soler y Llach - October 17, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 17, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Popular sections

