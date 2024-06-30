1/2 Real 1853 "With wreath" (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1853 "With wreath". This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 318 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.

