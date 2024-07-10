Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Real 1853. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 7-pointed star
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 1 Real
- Year 1853
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1853 . 7-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2366 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 61 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
