1 Real 1853. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1853 . 7-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2366 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

