Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Real 1853. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 6-pointed star

Obverse 1 Real 1853 6-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 1 Real 1853 6-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 1 Real
  • Year 1853
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1853 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1319 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place March 15, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (14)
  • Cayón (8)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • ibercoin (6)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
Spain 1 Real 1853 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1853 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1853 at auction Cayón - March 16, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date March 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date March 16, 2023
Condition VF
Spain 1 Real 1853 at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1853 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1853 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1853 at auction ibercoin - March 23, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1853 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition XF
Spain 1 Real 1853 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 2, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1853 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1853 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1853 at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 30, 2020
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1853 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 26, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1853 at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1853 at auction Tauler & Fau - July 9, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 9, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1853 at auction Cayón - December 28, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1853 at auction HERVERA - February 23, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date February 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1853 at auction Soler y Llach - February 22, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1853 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1853 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1853 at auction ibercoin - October 22, 2015
Seller ibercoin
Date October 22, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

For the sale of 1 Real 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

