Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/10 Real 1853 (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 1/10 Real 1853 - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 1/10 Real 1853 - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Jesús Vico

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 1/10 Real
  • Year 1853
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (137)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/10 Real 1853 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 310 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.

