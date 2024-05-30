1/10 Real 1853 (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/10 Real 1853 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 310 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.

Сondition UNC (13) AU (4) XF (30) VF (89) F (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (3) RB (1) BN (4) Service NGC (4) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (23)

Cayón (24)

Coinhouse (1)

Herrero (1)

HERVERA (16)

ibercoin (25)

Jesús Vico (6)

Monedalia.es (1)

Numismática Leilões (1)

Soler y Llach (18)

Stack's (1)

Stephen Album (1)

Tauler & Fau (19)