1/10 Real 1853 (Spain, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 1/10 Real
- Year 1853
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/10 Real 1853 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 310 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/10 Real 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
