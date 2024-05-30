4 Reales 1853. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1853 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 581 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place January 24, 2019.

Сondition AU (3) XF (4) VF (18) F (9)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (17)

Cayón (6)

HERVERA (3)

ibercoin (3)

Soler y Llach (3)

Tauler & Fau (2)