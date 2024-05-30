Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Reales 1853. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 6-pointed star
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1736 oz) 5,4 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1853
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1853 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 581 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place January 24, 2019.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 76 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 9, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 24, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
