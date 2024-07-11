Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Real 1853. 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 8-pointed star
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 1 Real
- Year 1853
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1853 . 8-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1322 sold at the ibercoin auction for EUR 336. Bidding took place June 5, 2019.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
