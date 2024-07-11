1 Real 1853. 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1853 . 8-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1322 sold at the ibercoin auction for EUR 336. Bidding took place June 5, 2019.

Сondition UNC (43) AU (41) XF (94) VF (51) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (6) MS65 (1) MS64 (4) Service PCGS (6) NGC (5)

Seller All companies

Aurea (1)

Aureo & Calicó (52)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)

Cayón (12)

CoinsNB (5)

Heritage (3)

Herrero (2)

HERVERA (36)

ibercoin (33)

Jesús Vico (6)

Monedalia.es (1)

Silicua Coins (4)

Soler y Llach (41)

Stack's (2)

Stephen Album (1)

Tauler & Fau (28)

Teutoburger (2)