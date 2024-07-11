Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/20 Real 1853 (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 11 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 1/20 Real
- Year 1853
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (124)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/20 Real 1853 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 807 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place May 6, 2021.
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/20 Real 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
