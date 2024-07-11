Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/20 Real 1853 (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 1/20 Real 1853 - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 1/20 Real 1853 - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 11 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 1/20 Real
  • Year 1853
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (124)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/20 Real 1853 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 807 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place May 6, 2021.

Spain 1/20 Real 1853 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Spain 1/20 Real 1853 at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Spain 1/20 Real 1853 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 5, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/20 Real 1853 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/20 Real 1853 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Spain 1/20 Real 1853 at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/20 Real 1853 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/20 Real 1853 at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/20 Real 1853 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Spain 1/20 Real 1853 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/20 Real 1853 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 7, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/20 Real 1853 at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Spain 1/20 Real 1853 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/20 Real 1853 at auction ibercoin - March 22, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/20 Real 1853 at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 1/20 Real 1853 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 1/20 Real 1853 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 1/20 Real 1853 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/20 Real 1853 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/20 Real 1853 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 26, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/20 Real 1853 at auction ibercoin - March 23, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
