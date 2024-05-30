Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1853. 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 8-pointed star

Obverse 2 Reales 1853 8-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 2 Reales 1853 8-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0868 oz) 2,7 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1853
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (75) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1853 . 8-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 291 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place May 30, 2024.

Spain 2 Reales 1853 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
184 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1853 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
540 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1853 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1853 at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1853 at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1853 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1853 at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1853 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1853 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1853 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1853 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1853 at auction ibercoin - March 23, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1853 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1853 at auction Silicua Coins - August 27, 2021
Seller Silicua Coins
Date August 27, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1853 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1853 at auction Soler y Llach - May 6, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1853 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1853 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1853 at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1853 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1853 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reales 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

