Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1853. 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 8-pointed star
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0868 oz) 2,7 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1853
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (75) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1853 . 8-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 291 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place May 30, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (30)
- Cayón (5)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Herrero (6)
- HERVERA (8)
- ibercoin (2)
- Jesús Vico (2)
- Silicua Coins (1)
- Soler y Llach (13)
- Tauler & Fau (5)
- Teutoburger (1)
- V. GADOURY (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
184 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
540 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Silicua Coins
Date August 27, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Reales 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search