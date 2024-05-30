2 Reales 1853. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1853 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1634 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place September 15, 2011.

Сondition UNC (2) XF (3) VF (3) F (5)