2 Reales 1853. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 6-pointed star
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0868 oz) 2,7 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1853
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1853 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1634 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place September 15, 2011.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
292 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition F
Selling price
******
