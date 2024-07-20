Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
10 Reales 1853. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 6-pointed star
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 13 g
- Pure silver (0,3762 oz) 11,7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 10 Reales
- Year 1853
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Reales 1853 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 446 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place March 20, 2014.
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
163 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Anticomondo
Date October 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
