Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

10 Reales 1853. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 6-pointed star

Obverse 10 Reales 1853 6-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 10 Reales 1853 6-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 13 g
  • Pure silver (0,3762 oz) 11,7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 10 Reales
  • Year 1853
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (155) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Reales 1853 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 446 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place March 20, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Anticomondo (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (34)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Bertolami (1)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (11)
  • CoinsNB (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (25)
  • ibercoin (15)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Monedalia.es (2)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Soler y Llach (38)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (16)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
Spain 10 Reales 1853 at auction CoinsNB - July 20, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
163 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Spain 10 Reales 1853 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Spain 10 Reales 1853 at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1853 at auction CoinsNB - June 15, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1853 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1853 at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1853 at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 10 Reales 1853 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1853 at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1853 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1853 at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1853 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1853 at auction Anticomondo - October 6, 2023
Seller Anticomondo
Date October 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1853 at auction ibercoin - July 20, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1853 at auction Tauler & Fau - July 4, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1853 at auction ibercoin - March 22, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1853 at auction ibercoin - March 22, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1853 at auction ibercoin - March 22, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1853 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1853 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Reales 1853 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Reales 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

