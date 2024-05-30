Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Maravedís 1855 Ba "Denomination on obverse" (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 8 Maravedís 1855 Ba "Denomination on obverse" - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 8 Maravedís 1855 Ba "Denomination on obverse" - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 8 Maravedís
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (136) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1855 "Denomination on obverse" with mark Ba. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 55 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place November 10, 2016.

Spain 8 Maravedís 1855 Ba "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1855 Ba "Denomination on obverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
217 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1855 Ba "Denomination on obverse" at auction Jesús Vico - March 7, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1855 Ba "Denomination on obverse" at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1855 Ba "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1855 Ba "Denomination on obverse" at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1855 Ba "Denomination on obverse" at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1855 Ba "Denomination on obverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1855 Ba "Denomination on obverse" at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 7, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1855 Ba "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1855 Ba "Denomination on obverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - July 4, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1855 Ba "Denomination on obverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1855 Ba "Denomination on obverse" at auction ibercoin - March 22, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1855 Ba "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1855 Ba "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1855 Ba "Denomination on obverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1855 Ba "Denomination on obverse" at auction Silicua Coins - April 29, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date April 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1855 Ba "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1855 Ba "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1855 Ba "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1855 Ba "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

