Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Maravedís 1844 Ja "Denomination on obverse" (Spain, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 8 Maravedís
- Year 1844
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Jubia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1844 "Denomination on obverse" with mark Ja. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 761 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place October 29, 2015.
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 12 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
135 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date August 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Silicua Coins
Date February 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Silicua Coins
Date December 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
