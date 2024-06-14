Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Maravedís 1844 Ja "Denomination on obverse" (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 8 Maravedís 1844 Ja "Denomination on obverse" - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 8 Maravedís 1844 Ja "Denomination on obverse" - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 8 Maravedís
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Jubia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1844 "Denomination on obverse" with mark Ja. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 761 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place October 29, 2015.

Spain 8 Maravedís 1844 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Rio de la Plata - June 14, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 12 USD
Spain 8 Maravedís 1844 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
135 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1844 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1844 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1844 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Numismática Leilões - August 10, 2023
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date August 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1844 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction ibercoin - July 20, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1844 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1844 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1844 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1844 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction ibercoin - March 23, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1844 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1844 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1844 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction ibercoin - March 30, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date March 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1844 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1844 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1844 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1844 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 2, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1844 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Silicua Coins - February 4, 2020
Seller Silicua Coins
Date February 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1844 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Silicua Coins - December 4, 2019
Seller Silicua Coins
Date December 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1844 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - February 6, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1844 Ja "Denomination on obverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - February 6, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1844 "Denomination on obverse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

