8 Maravedís 1844 Ja "Denomination on obverse" (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1844 "Denomination on obverse" with mark Ja. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 761 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place October 29, 2015.

Сondition XF (25) VF (19) F (3)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (12)

Cayón (6)

Herrero (3)

HERVERA (4)

ibercoin (5)

Numismática Leilões (1)

Rio de la Plata (1)

Silicua Coins (2)

Soler y Llach (6)

Tauler & Fau (7)