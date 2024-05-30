Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Maravedís 1835 "Denomination on reverse" (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 8 Maravedís
- Year 1835
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (84) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1835 "Denomination on reverse". This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 107 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place May 30, 2024.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (13)
- Cayón (6)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (21)
- ibercoin (4)
- Jesús Vico (3)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Soler y Llach (22)
- Tauler & Fau (12)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
389 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 71 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date December 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1835 "Denomination on reverse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search