Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Maravedís 1835 "Denomination on reverse" (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 8 Maravedís 1835 "Denomination on reverse" - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 8 Maravedís 1835 "Denomination on reverse" - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 8 Maravedís
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (84) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1835 "Denomination on reverse". This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 107 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place May 30, 2024.

Spain 8 Maravedís 1835 "Denomination on reverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
389 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1835 "Denomination on reverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 71 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1835 "Denomination on reverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - July 4, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1835 "Denomination on reverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1835 "Denomination on reverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1835 "Denomination on reverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - April 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1835 "Denomination on reverse" at auction Monedalia.es - March 1, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1835 "Denomination on reverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1835 "Denomination on reverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - February 22, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1835 "Denomination on reverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1835 "Denomination on reverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1835 "Denomination on reverse" at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1835 "Denomination on reverse" at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1835 "Denomination on reverse" at auction Numismática Leilões - December 8, 2020
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date December 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1835 "Denomination on reverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - December 16, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 16, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1835 "Denomination on reverse" at auction Jesús Vico - November 7, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1835 "Denomination on reverse" at auction Cayón - October 18, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date October 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1835 "Denomination on reverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1835 "Denomination on reverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - February 6, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1835 "Denomination on reverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - October 15, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1835 "Denomination on reverse" at auction HERVERA - September 18, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date September 18, 2018
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1835 "Denomination on reverse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

