8 Maravedís 1835 "Denomination on reverse" (Spain, Isabella II)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1835 "Denomination on reverse". This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 107 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place May 30, 2024.

