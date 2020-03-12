8 Maravedís 1855 Ba "Denomination on obverse". Piedfort (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1855 "Denomination on obverse" with mark Ba. Piedfort. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 414 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place March 12, 2020.

Сondition XF (1)