Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Maravedís 1855 Ba "Denomination on obverse". Piedfort (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: Piedfort

Obverse 8 Maravedís 1855 Ba "Denomination on obverse" Piedfort - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 8 Maravedís 1855 Ba "Denomination on obverse" Piedfort - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 8 Maravedís
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1855 "Denomination on obverse" with mark Ba. Piedfort. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 414 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place March 12, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
Spain 8 Maravedís 1855 Ba "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1855 "Denomination on obverse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

