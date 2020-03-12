Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Maravedís 1855 Ba "Denomination on obverse". Piedfort (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: Piedfort
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 8 Maravedís
- Year 1855
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1855 "Denomination on obverse" with mark Ba. Piedfort. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 414 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place March 12, 2020.
