Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Maravedís 1837 PP "Denomination on obverse". Piedfort (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: Piedfort

Obverse 8 Maravedís 1837 PP "Denomination on obverse" Piedfort - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 8 Maravedís 1837 PP "Denomination on obverse" Piedfort - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 12,5 g
  • Diameter 29 mm

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 8 Maravedís
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Pamplona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1837 "Denomination on obverse" with mark PP. Piedfort. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Pamplona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2961 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place February 22, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 8 Maravedís 1837 PP "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1837 PP "Denomination on obverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - February 22, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
113 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1837 PP "Denomination on obverse" at auction ibercoin - July 21, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date July 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1837 PP "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 16, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 16, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1837 "Denomination on obverse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

