Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Maravedís 1837 PP "Denomination on obverse". Piedfort (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: Piedfort
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 12,5 g
- Diameter 29 mm
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 8 Maravedís
- Year 1837
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Pamplona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1837 "Denomination on obverse" with mark PP. Piedfort. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Pamplona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2961 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place February 22, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- ibercoin (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
113 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1837 "Denomination on obverse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search