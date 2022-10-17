8 Maravedís 1837 PP "Denomination on obverse". Piedfort (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1837 "Denomination on obverse" with mark PP. Piedfort. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Pamplona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2961 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place February 22, 2022.

Сondition VF (3) F (1)